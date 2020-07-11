LONDON, ONT. -- There are 14 new Covid-19 cases in Windsor-Essex County Saturday, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 1,794.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says four of the cases are from the agri-farm sector.

There is one new case recorded as a non-healthcare worker who is employed in Michigan. Two of the cases are unemployed close contacts.

The total number of deaths in the region stands at 68 while 1184 cases have been resolved.

Two long-term care homes continue to have Covid-19 outbreaks and six workplaces have two or more cases.

Ontario is reporting a slight increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials recorded 130 new cases of the disease on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 36,594.