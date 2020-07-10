WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported Friday there are nine new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including two in the agri-farm sector.

Four of the new cases are close contacts of community cases and three are still under investigation.

As of Friday, there were 1,780 confirmed cases in the region, including 1,174 people who have recovered and 497 who are self-isolating.

There are nearly 290 active cases of COVID-19 in the agri-farm sector. Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said there are a some cases “days away from discharge,” which would see a drop in the number to around 150 in the coming days.

In the last seven days, from July 2 to July 8, 60 per cent of the cases come from Kingsville, 17 per cent from Windsor, 17 per cent in Leamington, four per cent in Lakeshore, and one per cent in Essex.

Ahmed said Windsor-Essex now has the second highest number of cases in the province, with Toronto having the highest rate.

There are outbreaks at five workplaces, including a manufacturing facility in Leamington, one agricultural facility in Leamington and three agricultural facilities in Kingsville.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 68. Forty-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

There are two long-term care or retirement facilities in outbreak status – Riverside Place and Devonshire Retirement Residence.