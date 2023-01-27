Windsor Essex Pride Fest launches Qmunity Needs Assessment survey

Windsor Essex Pride Fest is asking for your help after launching a survey Friday in an effort to better understand the needs of the community.

The Qmunity Needs Assessment is funded through a $128,000 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation. The organization says this grant has helped it to recover and rebuild from the impacts of COVID-19 by providing necessary resources to conduct the assessment.

“The impact of this funding from the Ontario Trillium Foundation grant cannot be underestimated,” said Wendi Nicholson, president of the Windsor Essex Pride Fest. “This will allow us to conduct this important regional assessment of 2SLGBTQIA+ community in Windsor-Essex and better understand what needs are. Our mission is to strengthen the sense of community and contributes to the vibrancy, health and overall well-being of all 2SLGBTQIA+ persons in Windsor-Essex” and this truly helps us reach out to hear from all.”

The last assessment was done more than 14 years ago.

The survey is focused on employment, homelessness, health and wellness, along with other issues in the community. Organization officials say the 2SLGBTQIA+ community is disproportionally impacted by physical and mental health issues, economic, social and political inequities and often have their needs overlooked or misunderstood.

The data collected from the survey will be provided to various community service providers.

“We’re actually going to have an event after the report is completed and bring all the agencies in and say ‘okay, here’s what the issues are,’” said Windsor Essex Pride Fest, community development board member, David Lenz. “Who’s better able to provide service because we can’t do everything, but maybe there’s other agencies that can provide that service.”

The survey can be found on the Windsor Essex Pride Fest website.