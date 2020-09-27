WINDSOR, ONT. -- NDP members in Windsor-Essex are pushing for the province to roll out new pandemic measures and spending.

The New Democrats released their Save Main Street plan Friday which aims to help small businesses “weather the second wave of economic challenges,” and ensure working people can bounce back.

“Back in the summer, I put a call out to local businesses, unions, non-profits, municipal partners in Windsor and Tecumseh to get their feedback on they needed to get through the pandemic. Many businesses told us they couldn’t pay their rent and had to lay off workers, and that they needed financial assistance to help with safe reopening costs and for rent assistance,” Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Percy Hatfield said in a news release.

The NDPs are calling for a ban on all evictions by commercial landlords, a utility payment freeze for small and medium-sized businesses and to offer standalone emergency 75 per cent commercial rent subsidy up to $10,000.

The party also wants to see the Ford Government create a fund for businesses that face historic barriers.

Essex MPP Taras Natyshak said businesses in the community have closed, and many are still worried.

“This was especially hard in my riding – in Essex county where we stayed in Stage Two while businesses in neighbouring towns opened up,” he said.

Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretsky called for the Progressive Conservatives to make good on promised support.

“If the government can finally deliver on that economic stability for households and middle class families across the province then these folks will drive out Ontario’s recovery,” she said. “Especially working women, because we know there will be no recovery without a she-covery.”