WINDSOR, ONT. -- There are some mom-and-pop shops in Windsor-Essex that are finding new success online despite pandemic measures decimating many independent businesses.

One such case can be found on Ottawa Street in Windsor, where the Windsor Tea Emporium has moved into a larger space and is planning to expand its offerings as it reopens from public health lockdowns that began in March.

Retooling and growing its online presence was a key decision early in the pandemic.

“It was basically the next day. We knew that we needed to do something, and this was our alternative,” said Serge Carvalho, a co-owner of Windsor Tea Emporium.

The specialty tea shop saw a surge in online sales as customers turned to a mouse and keyboard instead of a main-street stroll for their caffeine fix.

Carvalho says the larger focus online allowed customers to discover the store’s free delivery policy and the demand convinced the owners there was a larger market to serve.

On July 1, the owners opened their new larger location and have hired more staff.

Carvalho hopes to triple the number on the company payroll to between 10 and 12.

“We questioned ourselves in this day and age of COVID and we’re investing more money and really taking a chance but, we thought it was the right move for us,” said Carvalho.

The move online also helped F&C House of Cards on Tecumseh Road East in Windsor.

For an industry that has largely been focused on in-person sales – the order to close-up shop was a heavy blow; however, digital sales skyrocketed.

“The online business has, I want to say, increased by 500 to 600 per cent,” said Frank Safou with the card shop.

Safou believes lockdown boredom has seen many collectors reignite their hobby, and the shift to an online focus has been crucial to capitalize on a wave of demand.

“It is the highest I’ve seen or probably will ever see ever again,” said Safou. “I don’t think this industry will ever hit a stage where it will increase over what it is right now, because it’s massive right now.”

While the added online revenue stream has buoyed the business, Safou says the card shop fell through the cracks of government programs introduced to help entrepreneurs and small companies.

He hopes to see new programs introduced to help the business expand and improve its online presence to continue growing.

The Windsor Tea Emporium was able to take advantage of a Canadian Emergency Business Account loan, which Carvalho says has helped to set up the business for long-term success.

“With us opening on July 1, we’re seeing even stronger online presence with the number of hits to our website,” he said.

Ottawa Street is a snapshot of the resiliency of small business with at least two new businesses opening or set to open, including Thompson Baking Co. and a new nail salon – right across the street from the tea shop.

According to lobby groups like Save Small Business, mom-and-pop shops across the country have been forced to close due to lockdown measured caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. ​