Police have released images of two suspect vehicles believed to have been involved in an arson in south Windsor, Ont. over the weekend.

According to a press release issued by the Windsor Police Service, on July 16 at 4:30 a.m., patrol officers attended a business located in the 4300 block of County Road 42 for a report of an active fire involving multiple large commercial vehicles, including a tractor trailer and a dump truck.

Five commercial vehicles were damaged as a result of the blaze.

On Friday, police released images of two suspect vehicles wanted in connection with the arson.

The first suspect vehicle is described as a Buick Lesabre, light in colour, and possibly a 1999-2000 model year.

Police said the vehicle entered the arson area at approximately 3:00 a.m., and had been travelling northbound on Concession Road 8 prior to entering the driveway to access the commercial business area. The vehicle then left the scene at approximately 3:08 a.m. travelling southbound on County Road 8.

The second suspect vehicle is described as a light-coloured Mercedes.

Police said the second vehicle entered the arson area at approximately 3:55 a.m. and had been travelling northbound on Concession Road 8 prior to entering the driveway to access the commercial business area. The vehicle left the area shortly area the fire was set and was last seen travelling southbound on County Road 8.

During the course of the investigation, police discovered a gas container at the scene. Investigators ask that any gas stations in the area review their surveillance cameras for the two vehicles during the time of 2:30 a.m. and 3:55 a.m. on July 16.

The investigation continues.

Police ask that anyone with information contact the Windsor Police Service Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).