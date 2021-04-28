WINDSOR,ONT. -- Windsor police have arrested a 36-year-old man who was a teacher with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) for allegedly agreeing to meet a child for sexual purposes.

The Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit is continuing the investigation after police responded Saturday to a report of a child exploitation/internet luring call.

Police say the man was communicating with and agreed to meet a child who the suspect knew was under the age of 16, for the “purpose of committing a sexual related offence against the child.”

It was also reported the suspect sent a sexually explicit image during the interactions with the child, police say.

Windsor man Ryan Turgeon, 36, is facing charges of communicating with a person believed to be under the age of sixteen years for the purpose of facilitating the commission of a sexual assault and distributing sexually explicit material to a person believed to be under the age of 16.

“In the interest of public safety, the Windsor Police Service would like to notify the public that the offender was in a position of trust and authority, in relation to persons under the age of 18 years, within the community at the time of the offences,” a WPS news release says.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) confirmed to CTV News that Turgeon is one of their employees.

Communications Coordinater with WECDSB emailed the following statement:

We can confirm that Ryan Turgeon is an employee of the WECDSB, but is no longer in a classroom environment and will not be in front of students until the matter is resolved. The teacher has been suspended from the Board pending further investigation and the matter is now in the hands of the WIndsor Police Service and the Crown Attorney's Office. As this matter is currently under investigation, we will not be providing any further comment.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Windsor Police Service - ICE Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com