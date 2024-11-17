'Have you been to the moon?': Scout groups contact International Space Station

Windsor-Essex Scout groups spent their Saturday afternoon making a long-distance call to the International Space Station (ISS).

Members of 2nd Cottam, 3rd Essex and 1st Leamington Scout groups spent the day learning about the intricacies of space and methods of contact for those aboard the space station.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m., they connected with American Astronaut Sunita Williams aboard the ISS. The connection is done through the Amateur Radio telebridge network.

A team operating an amateur radio station in Casale Monferrato, Italy made the connection as the ISS moved about 28,000 kilometers per hour.

“I’ve got you loud and clear and I’m ready to talk to the Cottam Scouts in Canada,” Williams’ voice rang out across speakers at the Cottam United Church.

One at a time, select members of the scout groups posed Williams questions about space, her travels and her diet.

Windsor-Essex Scouts in contact with the ISS on Saturday, November 16, 2024 (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

Questions ranged from “What is your favourite planet,” to “How much does a blackhole weigh.”

One member posed, “What do you eat and how do you cook?”

“We have a lot of food here sometimes we have lasagna, sometimes we have fajitas, sometimes we have chicken or soup,” Williams explained. “Some of the stuff is dehydrated which means we have to add water.”

For Lexi Jackson of 3rd Essex, the experience allowed her to dive further into her existing interest of space.

“I love learning about different constellations, stars just kind of how everything was formed,” Jackson said.

Prior to the call, members learned about the solar system and the diet of those in space.

“The biggest thing I probably learned today was how people communicate with the International Space Station,” Jackson said.

“I was always curious, but I never knew for sure, so I found it really cool to like learn and actually be able to communicate with them through that way.”

According to Bruce Peacock, the president of the South Point Amateur Radio Club, the goal is to find opportunities for other groups to experience contact with the ISS.

Peacock, a former aerospace technician and aircraft engineer, previously put his name in to be an astronaut, but Canadians were not accepted for the program at the time.

As he continues to share knowledge of space and the purpose of amateur radio, Peacock hopes he can “enthrall” others the same way he was when he first started learning about the subjects.

“I am doing another group in Kingsville, so I'm hoping to carry on. I'd like to see Chatham and Sarnia (join),” Peacock said.