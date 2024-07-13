Windsor Essex Hospice awards $20K to lucky winner of 2nd annual Rubber Duck Race

The Windsor Essex Hospice has awarded $20,000 to the individual who purchased the first duck to cross the finish line at the organization's second annual Rubber Duck Race.

Prior to the ducks being dropped Saturday at 12 p.m. in the waters of Lakeview Park Marina, the Hospice website showed 2,648 tickets had been sold at $20 a piece.

In the Rubber Duck Race, numbered rubber ducks splash into the water and compete to be the first duck to float across the finish line.

Last year's inaugural Rubber Duck Race from the Windsor Essex Hospice awarded $1,000 to the buyer of the winning duck.

This year, the grand prize was increased to $20,000.

The winning duck was purchased by "Lauren C."

"We don't want anyone to need our services. But, unfortunately, time comes for all of us," said Windsor Essex Hospice executive director Katharen Bortolin on AM800's The Morning Drive.

"We hear a lot that Hospice might be sad to work at but we celebrate a ton. That's why something like the Rubber Duck Race is actually a perfect fit because ... when time is limited, it's extra important to celebrate and make those memories."