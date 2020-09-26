WINDSOR, ONT. -- Carrousel of the Nations has claimed an award naming it as the top festival in the province.

Attractions Ontario named the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County’s festival as the Top Festival and Event in Ontario. The province-wide awards recognize the best attractions in eight categories.

“We are all excited by this announcement and honored by this award”, said Multicultural Council Executive Director Kathleen Thomas. “For 45 years Carrousel of the Nations has celebrated the diverse cultures of our community, offering visitors food, music, dancing, and more from around the world. We are proud to share this award with the ethnic and cultural organizations in our region, whose dedication has made Carrousel the longest-running festival in Windsor-Essex.”

Over the last two years, Carrousel has expanded and adapted. First with the addition of four villages in the county in 2019, and then with the social media-based celebration of culture in 2020 with Carrousel@Home.

“Thanks to our wonderful village volunteers, partners, and sponsors, Carrousel of the Nations has been able to both change with the needs of our community and maintain award-winning levels of entertainment and engagement,” said Allison Johnson, Carrousel of the Nations chair. “We are excited to continue to produce exceptional events that celebrate the culture and treasure the tradition of our unique and diverse community.”

Along with winning the Top Festival and Event category, Carrousel of the Nations was also one of three attractions that received the most votes across all categories. One of these attractions will be named Attraction of the Year on Oct. 28 at the Ontario Tourism Summit Virtual Awards Gala.