Windsor/Essex County Sports Hall of Fame back with largest induction class yet

Windsor/Essex County Sports Hall of Fame board of directors chair Chuck Smith in front of the hall of fame display at the International Aquatic and Training Centre in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, May 8, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) Windsor/Essex County Sports Hall of Fame board of directors chair Chuck Smith in front of the hall of fame display at the International Aquatic and Training Centre in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, May 8, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver