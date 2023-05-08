Windsor/Essex County Sports Hall of Fame back with largest induction class yet

This year, more notable names will be inducted into the Windsor/Essex County Sports Hall of Fame (WECSHOF) than ever before — in part because of disruptions brought on by the pandemic.

Seventeen people are set to be recognized for their contributions to sport across the region — 10 athletes and seven so-called “builders.”

Athletes making the cut this year: seven-time CFL all-star and two-time Grey Cup champ Josh Bourke, Former NHL forward Dan Newman, and former Team Canada soccer players Stephen Ademolu and Noel Trepanier.

Some of the seven builders include local sportswriter Mary Caton and Leamington-born NHL winger Kirk Bowman.

“Since 2019, this is only our second class to be so honoured,” says Chuck Smith, WECSHOF’s chair of the board of directors in a release.

“In order to keep pace with the large number of new nominations over this same time period, we are proud to recognize this double cohort class.”

This year’s induction ceremony is set to take place on Oct. 28 at the Ciociaro Club — with tickets going for $100 each or a table of 10 for $900 online [link: https://www.wecshof.com ]

Smith says this year will also see the very first Bob Turner Recognition Award handed out to recognize an individual coach or administrator “whose career was not primarily measured by championships.”

The award is named after a long-time coach, teacher and principal within the Windsor public school system.

The inaugural award will be presented to Mike Balo, a coach and teacher with the Catholic board.

2023 Windsor/Essex County Sports Hall of Fame inductees: