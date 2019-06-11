

CTV Windsor





It’s seen as a big opportunity for the economy of Windsor-Essex.

A memorandum of understanding was signed Monday by the Windsor-Essex Economic Development Corporation, the Canadian Association of Mold Makers and Chhattisgarh, India.

The president of Laval Tool, Jonathon Azzopardi, says they will now be able to build relationships and trade information as well as create jobs.

Azzopardi has travelled to India four times in the last seven months – with the WEEDC and also as Chair of CAMM.

He is excited about the signing because of the opportunities to work with one of the largest economies in the world.

“They’re growing at 7 to 10 per cent a year versus us at 2 to 3 per cent per year,” says Azzopardi. “Just imagine Canada growing at three times maybe four times greater than it is today. That's a huge opportunity.”

Rakesh Naidu, the CEO of WEEDC, believes they can build strong relationships with India that will benefit the manufacturing, construction and agricultural sectors.

“It's 1.3 billion in terms of population. It's a huge market,” says Naidu. “It's the fourth largest in terms of the auto industry. It wants to be the third largest. I think we have what they need.”

“We've got tremendous opportunities here and we're continuing to build that relationship with India and I think it's the right thing to do,” adds Warden Gary McNamara.

There are about 60 members representing 30 companies and the Indian government as part of the delegation that is travelling across Windsor-Essex this week.

A number of tours are planned as well as meetings with local business leaders.