

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are investigating a report of an alleged sexual assault that took place in the area of Ford Test Track Park.

Dispatch received a report of a robbery that had just occurred on Sunday at 11:30 p.m.

A 16-year-old victim approached a citizen and reported being assaulted by a male suspect, who also stole property from the victim.

Police say after speaking with the victim, it was disclosed to officers that a sexual assault also occurred during the incident.

The victim had been walking in the 1600 block of Drouillard Road where two men were standing and talking in a parking lot.

One man left the area and the suspect called the victim over to ask a question. The victim complied, the two entered into a conversation, and both parties began walking together on Drouillard Road. The two then turned onto Alice Street heading towards Ford Test Track Park.

While walking, the suspect allegedly began making unwanted sexual advances towards the victim.

Police say when the victim declined the suspects requests, the victim was pushed to the ground, assaulted, and sexually assaulted by way of unwanted touching.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 21-24 years old, 5 foot 7 with a round face, short beard, short dirty blonde hair, possibly having blue eyes, top heavy with skinny legs, acne scars on his face, and big pores.

He was wearing basketball shorts, a black hoodie with the word "junk" or something similar on the front, dark basketball shoes, and was carrying a small camo print bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.