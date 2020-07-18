Advertisement
Windsor News - Local Breaking | CTV News Windsor
OPP investigating Essex house fire
Published Saturday, July 18, 2020 1:29PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, July 18, 2020 1:30PM EDT
Essex Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in Essex, Ont. on Saturday, July 18 2020 (courtesy Essex Fire and Rescue)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding a house fire in Essex.
The fire on County Road 23 in Essex had firefighters from two stations battling the flames early Saturday morning.
The main body of the fire was “knocked down,” Essex Fire and Rescue said and no injuries had been reported.
The house and a vehicle was damaged as a result.
There is no damage estimate or cause or known cause of the fire, but the OPP is now leading the investigation.