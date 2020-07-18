WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding a house fire in Essex.

The fire on County Road 23 in Essex had firefighters from two stations battling the flames early Saturday morning.

The main body of the fire was “knocked down,” Essex Fire and Rescue said and no injuries had been reported.

The house and a vehicle was damaged as a result.

There is no damage estimate or cause or known cause of the fire, but the OPP is now leading the investigation.