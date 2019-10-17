WINDSOR -- Windsor police report two people have been arrested and charged after a truck that had been reported stolen allegedly sped off from police in the city’s Little Italy neighbourhood on Tuesday.

The Windsor Police Service reports on October 15, plainclothes officers spotted a suspected stolen 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck shortly after a vehicle matching its description was reported stolen at 9:45 a.m.

The plainclothes officers tipped off patrol units of the sighting at Wyandotte Street and McDougall Street.

A fully marked police cruiser attempted to pull the suspect vehicle over in the area of Parent Avenue near Erie Street but police report the truck sped off. The officer did not pursue in the interest of community safety.

Despite the getaway, officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle abandoned in the area of Benjamin Avenue and Langlois Avenue. Police moved to contain the area and located two suspects who were found in an alley.

Bradley Dumont, 34, and Jordan Irwin, 29, each of no fixed address, are charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000 while Dumont faces additional charges of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police and possession of stolen property over $5,000.