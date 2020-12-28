MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting 174 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, and 11 new deaths.

The new cases bring the region's cumulative total to 7,054, and deaths to 127. With 5,223 resolved, there are currently 1,704 active cases, including 79 that are hospitalized.

Of the new cases, four are outbreak-related, four are close contacts and the others are still being investigated.

The deaths include seven people in long-term care: a woman in her 70s, two women and a man in their 80s, a man and woman in their 90s and one man in his 100s.

An additional four deaths were in the community, including a man in his 60s, a man and woman in their 70s and a man in his 80s.

Outbreaks are ongoing in 17 seniors' facilities, 15 workplaces, three hospital units, two schools, and there are four community outbreaks.