WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Crash reported on E.C. Row Expressway westbound

    Windsor Police Car
    Share

    Windsor police are reporting a crash in the westbound lanes of E.C. Row Expressway.

    Officers responded to the crash between Walker Road and Howard Avenue at 4:34 p.m. on Thursday.

    Police say a tow truck was called and it should be cleared up shortly.

    Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

    Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    • BREAKING

      BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

      Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

    • Alberta government reports $367M surplus as it takes on debt to fund capital projects

      Finance Minister Nate Horner presented the details to the legislature of the $73.2-billion price tag for the annual plan, which promises to increase spending for health care and education, which together make up 61 per cent of it, by 4.4 per cent as well as resource management and capital construction while forecasting a surplus of $367 million for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

    Edmonton

    • Alberta government reports $367M surplus as it takes on debt to fund capital projects

      Finance Minister Nate Horner presented the details to the legislature of the $73.2-billion price tag for the annual plan, which promises to increase spending for health care and education, which together make up 61 per cent of it, by 4.4 per cent as well as resource management and capital construction while forecasting a surplus of $367 million for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

    • BREAKING

      BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

      Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News