Employees at Syncreon Automotive have 99.9% in favour of strike action.

The more than 400 workers at the Windsor logistics firm voted Sunday morning at the Fogolar Furlan Club.

Syncreon is the last stop in the supply chain to the Windsor Assembly Plant — meaning a strike could put thousands out of work.

Unifor Local 195 President John Toth says the major point of debate is wages as workers haven't seen a pay increase in four years.

The current collective agreement expires March 31.

The parties will resume contract talks Monday.