Great news from the Windsor-Essex chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Its Sole Focus Project has reached its three-year fundraising goal in less than one year.

The agency announced Wednesday that it has already collected $500,000 in donations.

The campaign, launched in February 2017, sought to raise funds to support mental health awareness, education and training.

Funds raised would start an endowment fund to provide sustainability to the mental health education and training portfolio.

"We heard loudly and clearly from the community that they wanted to see CMHA-WECB in the community more,” said CEO Claudia den Boer. “The resounding support that we have received from our Sole Focus Project strategic partners, donors, ambassadors and the general public has been overwhelming and demonstrates unequivocally that mental health is breaking the stigma barrier.”

Even though the agency has reached its fundraising goal, den Boer says the Sole Focus Project campaign will continue on for the intended full three years, seeking to raise an additional $500,000 in each of the remaining two years.

She says the campaign will also grow to include setting aside funds to support their renowned Bereavement Program, which provides supportive grief counselling to children and adults dealing with the loss of a loved one.

A significant donation made by the Solcz Family Foundation was also announced at the event.

“Supporting the Sole Focus Project was an easy decision for the Foundation, as a major piece of improving the welfare of children and youth in our community encompasses mental wellness education, awareness, and training which is at the forefront of the Sole Focus Project,” said Kyrsten Solcz.

For more information about the campaign and upcoming events, please visit www.solefocusproject.ca