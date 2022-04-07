Windsor-Essex acting MOH wants provincial mask mandates reinstated
The acting medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex is concerned with the increase in the burden of COVID-19 in the region and wants the provincial government to reinstate some public health measures.
Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said a there’s a suite of measures the province could add, including bringing back mandatory masks for indoor settings.
"I think the province should effectuate greater public health measures to reduce the burden of COVID-19," he said. "I think vaccination is good but I think looking at the case counts and looking at the disease activity, I think this is the time for the province to act."
According to the weekly epidemiological summary, Windsor-Essex has seen increases in high risk COVID-19 cases for three straight weeks.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported a 9.9 per cent increase the week of March 28 to April 3 compared to the previous week.
The weekly high-risk case rate is 145.1 cases per 100,000 population.
Nesathurai said more measures should be put in place now, since it takes a week or two to see the benefits.
"This kind of approach requires earlier intervention than later intervention,” said Nesathurai. “Any measures that we put in at this point in time will take perhaps a week, 10 days, 14 days to really have an effect.”
Local medical health officers have the authority to add restrictions, but Nesathurai said his preference is that the government puts in broader measures for the entire province.
Chatham-Kent medical officer of health Dr. David Colby agreed, saying that if public health measures are reinstated it’s going to happen across the province, not specific areas in isolation.
On June 26, 2020, WECHU medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed implemented a Section 22 Order for a mandatory mask policy for commercial establishments in Windsor-Essex.
The Ontario government made masks mandatory for all indoor public spaces on Oct. 3. 2020. The province removed mask mandates for most indoor settings on March 21, 2022.
