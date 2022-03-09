Mask mandates ending in many indoor settings March 21: Here’s what Windsor-Essex residents need to know

Windsor-Essex residents and students won’t have to wear a mask at many indoor settings, including schools, when the province removes mask mandates after March Break.

Ontario’s chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore announced Wednesday that the province will end mandatory masking in most indoor settings, except hospitals, public transit, congregate care settings and the long-term care system by March 21.

Here's the framework of guidelines for “Living With and Managing COVID 19.”

The document shows after March 21, face coverings will no longer be required in schools, restaurants and bars, gyms, movie theatres and other indoor settings across the province.

Directives from the Ontario medical officer of health regarding the removal of mask requirements and the Reopening Ontario Act. (Source: Ontario government)

Moore said the Omicron wave has passed and hospital capacity due to COVID-19 is improving, but the pandemic isn't over.

“Removing the mask mandate does not mean the risk is gone,” said Moore.

The acting medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex expressed concern on Monday regarding the province's plan to drop its mask requirements.

“Our experience with the pandemic has been unpredictable," said acting MOH Dr. Shanker Nesathurai with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The health unit said it expects many people to continue masking for their personal health well after the province drops its mandate.

Moore encouraged people to be supportive of personal choice.

"As a society, we must remain kind, considerate and respectful toward those who continue wearing a mask," said Moore. "We must also expect indicators, such as cases and hospitalizations, to increase slightly as Ontarians increasingly interact with one another. However, thanks to our high vaccination rates and natural immunity, as well as the arrival of antivirals, Ontario has the tools necessary to manage the impact of the virus."

The province also announced that the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA), which allows the government to issue public health directives at the provincial level, will expire on March 28. A final extension of all the emergency orders in place under the ROA will be in effect for 30 days after that date.

