WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor distilled J.P. Wiser’s 10 Year Old Whisky is flying off the shelves in Sweden.

The triple barreled corn and rye whisky distilled at the historic Hiram Walker & Sons facility in Walkerville is the fastest growing Canadian whisky in the largest Canadian whisky market in the European Union, a news release from Enterprise Canada states.

“Our success in Sweden with J.P. Wiser’s 10 Year Old demonstrates that there are key markets in Europe where Canadian whisky is hugely popular and long-established brands have remained relatively unchallenged,” Dave Mitton, global brand ambassador, international Canadian spirits said.

“We believe that the quality of our age statement liquid is superior to similarly priced established brands. Our year-on-year growth demonstrates that once consumers have had the opportunity to trial our product, it leads to repeat purchasing.”

Over the past year, Swedish sales of J.P. Wiser’s 10 Year Old have jumped 21 per cent ahead of a “strong whisky category performance of nearly 12 per cent.”

The whisky was introduced in Sweden in 2018 and has since established a four per cent share of the whisky market in the Nordic country.

Enterprise Canada cites increased distribution, social media activity, and establishing a premium price as key actions to the brand’s success.