WINDSOR -- Windsor vodka is being recognized as some of the best in the world.

Polar Ice Vodka Arctic Extreme ranked in the top 10 at the international wine and spirits competition and it also took gold at the San Francisco wine and spirits competition.

The vodka is quadruple distilled and filtered three times at Corby's Hiram Walker and Sons distillery.

A spokesperson says the company is really proud that their product has taken home such a prestigious international award.

Polar Ice Vodka Arctic Extreme has been entered in four competitions this year and has won double gold every time.