WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor struck an agreement with Hiram Walker and Sons to expropriate some land for intersection improvements along Riverside Drive.

The land is needed for intersection improvements at Devonshire Road and Riverside Drive.

It’s also the proposed location of the Hiram Walker statue commissioned by the city.

Originally against the expropriation, Hiram Walkers has now agreed to turn the land over for $144,000.

The intersection improvement, which does not include a roundabout, is budgeted to cost $1-million.