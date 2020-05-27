WINDSOR, ONT. -- It was an exciting few seconds of fame for some Windsor dancers.

Some graduating senior dancers with Dance Barre were featured in a music video on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" last week.

The dancers submitted a choreography task to the show and ended up being featured in the video with Jimmy Fallon, Billy Idol and the Roots.

“With so many things being canceled due to COVID this definitely brought them some joy!” said Blake Angier, owner of Dance Barre, in a message to CTV News.

The Windsor dancers are the three in matching burgundy sequined costumes.

The segment showed Idol, Fallon and The Roots performing a social distancing remix of the hit "Dancing with Myself" with instruments found at home while in quarantine and featured viewer-submitted home videos of fans dancing by themselves.

The video is pinned at the top of the Dance Barre Facebook page.