A music icon talked about the time she spent in Windsor in the 1960s during her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Cher was on the Tonight show Monday promoting her new Broadway musical The Cher Show.

She reminisced about hopping a car with Sonny Bono and heading to Canada when they owed the government $278,000.

"We just got in a car and headed towards Windsor, Ontario and started our life again,” said Cher. “And we were broke ass broke."

She said they didn’t really have a plan.

"Sonny just said you are going to wear a gown and I'm going to wear a tuxedo and we are going to go there and we are going to see what can happen,” said Cher. “And the people hated us, I finally got so pissed off so I turned around and started to make the band laugh and the band laughs at anything."

Then they started making the people laugh and the people started to love them.

The Cher Show musical tells the story of the early life and career of Cher. It opened on Broadway in December.

Cher says her message for people through the musical is “don’t give up.”