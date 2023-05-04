Windsor curler brings home gold medal from South Korea
When Phil Daniel walked through the arrival gate at YQG Thursday afternoon, a cheering crowd of fellow curlers greeted him.
Daniel showed off a gold medal freshly secured at the World Senior Championships in Gangneung, South Korea.
Canada’s men’s and women’s teams both took home gold at the championships.
Daniel said he loves the sport as much at 60-years-old as he ever has, saying it gives senior athletes advantages other sports may not.
“How many sports do you know where you can actually represent your country, wear the maple leaf on your back, and have a chance to win a world championship?” he asked.
While he’s often found curling on sheets around Windsor-Essex, his team is mostly based in Ottawa.
Daniel is an alternate, playing with Howard Rajala (skip), Rich Moffatt (third), Chris Fulton (second), Paul Madden (lead), and coach Bill Tschirhart.
“I’m just thrilled to be involved in the game and managed to hook up with four great guys and we’ll keep playing until they haul us away in wheelchairs,” Daniel said.
Some of the senior curlers in the crowd that greeted Daniel said his team’s win show curling is still relevant – this as Roseland Curling Club, where many of them play, faces an uncertain future.
“The city wants to demolish it and we’re fighting to keep it going,” said senior curler Sandy Savoie.
Savoie’s one of over 2,300 people who have signed a petition in hopes of securing the club’s future, as the city mulls what to do about the aging structure.
“Roseland is an aging and inefficient facility that needs a major renovation or it needs a demolition and rebuild,” Ward 8 Councillor Gary Kaschak told CTV News in April.
