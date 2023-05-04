Windsor curler brings home gold medal from South Korea

Windsor curler Phil Daniel sports gold medal after Team Canada win (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) Windsor curler Phil Daniel sports gold medal after Team Canada win (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver