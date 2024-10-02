Australian comedian, Joe Avati, coming to Windsor

Australian comedian, Joe Avati, is bringing is new show to Windsor this month.

Avati, who won the 2024 Best Australian Comedy Act award, asks his audience to leave their political correctness at the door, as he delivers insights on how times have changed since he grew up as a teenager in the 1980s.

“Internationally renowned for his inimitable style, Avati is a master of treading the very fine line, saying what everyone seems to think but no one dares to say, whilst not resorting to the use of profanities or vulgar shock tactic routines in doing so,” read a news release.

The show is family friendly, aiming to entertain all ages, from your parents, friends or children.

Avati comes to Windsor on Oct. 20, performing at the Giovanni Caboto Club. Tickets are available here.