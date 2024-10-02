Australian comedian, Joe Avati, coming to Windsor
Australian comedian, Joe Avati, is bringing is new show to Windsor this month.
Avati, who won the 2024 Best Australian Comedy Act award, asks his audience to leave their political correctness at the door, as he delivers insights on how times have changed since he grew up as a teenager in the 1980s.
“Internationally renowned for his inimitable style, Avati is a master of treading the very fine line, saying what everyone seems to think but no one dares to say, whilst not resorting to the use of profanities or vulgar shock tactic routines in doing so,” read a news release.
The show is family friendly, aiming to entertain all ages, from your parents, friends or children.
Avati comes to Windsor on Oct. 20, performing at the Giovanni Caboto Club. Tickets are available here.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Non-binding Bloc motion seeking money to boost seniors' benefits passes without Liberal support
A non-binding motion from the Bloc Quebecois seeking money to boost seniors' benefits passed with the support of the other opposition parties on Wednesday.
DEVELOPING Israel battles militants on two fronts and reports 8 combat deaths as fears of a wider war mount
Israel's ground incursion into Lebanon to battle Hezbollah militants left eight Israeli soldiers dead Wednesday, while the region braced for further escalation as Israel vowed to retaliate for Iran's ballistic missile attack a day earlier.
'Dream scenario' for Poilievre as Conservatives open up 20-point lead with NDP, Liberals tied
The latest Nanos numbers show Pierre Poilievre and the federal Conservative Party have opened up a significant lead, and Justin Trudeau’s Liberals have fallen back into a statistical tie with the NDP.
Canadian figure skater Sorensen suspended at least 6 years for 'sexual maltreatment'
Canadian figure skater Nikolaj Sorensen has been suspended for at least six years for 'sexual maltreatment,' the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner announced Wednesday.
Driver spotted going 234 km/h on Hwy. 174 in Ottawa's east end
A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after police observed a vehicle travelling 134 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end.
Doctor who helped supply Matthew Perry ketamine pleads guilty to drug charge
A San Diego doctor charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s fatal overdose pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to distribute the surgical anesthetic ketamine.
Couple in a severe Uber crash can't sue because of an Uber Eats order
A married New Jersey couple that was in a severe accident during an Uber ride can’t sue the company because they and their daughter agreed to arbitration when they accepted the terms of service for a separate Uber Eats order, a court has ruled.
Ontario man shocked when engine not covered under warranty due to 'over revving'
A Pickering, Ont., student going to college to be a mechanic is shocked the engine in his two-year-old car will not be repaired under warranty after the dealership claimed he had been 'over-revving' the engine.
Israel has a right to defend itself, but wider war must be avoided: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned Iran's missile attack on Israel Wednesday, but said the international community must do everything it can to help avoid a bigger regional war.
Kitchener
-
Minto Fire Department forced to disband specialty rescue teams
The Minto Fire Department has made the difficult decision to pause its specialty rescue programs.
-
Elmira, Ont. jewellery store closing after nearly 100 years in business following robbery
The family-owned business, which has been a fixture on Arthur Street South since 1927, made the difficult decision to shut down following a smash and grab robbery back in June.
-
Homecoming 2024: Weekend party wrap-up in Waterloo and Guelph
From bad behaviour in Waterloo, to a stabbing in Guelph. Here's what happened over Homecoming Weekend.
London
-
-
'I get to rep Canada at the World Series': 12-year old from London, Ont. wins MLB Competition
Evan James is about to get a taste of the big leagues.
-
Residents, business owners air grievances at meeting on OEV
It was billed as a town hall style meeting to discuss solutions to social problems in the Old East Village — but the first of two community engagement sessions hosted by the Ark Aid Street Mission quickly became a flashpoint to air grievances about ongoing challenges in the neighbourhood.
Barrie
-
Aurora, Ont. man convicted of manslaughter after wife's disappearance sentenced
An Aurora, Ont. man who has maintained his innocence despite being convicted of killing his wife will learn his fate in a Newmarket courtroom on Wednesday.
-
OPP issues warning about Facebook Marketplace scams
Thinking about buying concert tickets or other items on Facebook? Police are warning the public about the risks of buying concert tickets and other items through social media, particularly Facebook Marketplace and Messenger.
-
Community mourns Ontario man killed in collision with unmarked OPP vehicle
Tributes have started pouring in for a Midland, Ont. man who died after reportedly being struck by an unmarked provincial police vehicle over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. trial begins with shocking details about murder scene
The jury at the trial of a second-degree murder suspect in Sudbury on Wednesday heard graphic details of the crime scene discovered in a Kathleen Street apartment on Boxing Day 2020.
-
-
Man arrested after two females found dead in Courtice, Ont. home
A 33-year-old man has been arrested after two females were found dead inside a home in Courtice, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
CTV Northern Ontario producer wins lifetime achievement award
A woman who has worked for CTV News Northern Ontario for 50 years was honoured Tuesday night with a lifetime achievement award.
-
CTV Northern Ontario in Sault Ste. Marie for annual Feeding Families campaign
CTV Northern Ontario will be live on location in the community collecting donations to stock the shelves of local food banks this month.
-
Ottawa
-
Ottawa councillor posts social media video of close call with car while cycling
An Ottawa councillor has posted video on social media of what appears to be a close call with a car while biking in Ottawa.
-
-
Military police investigating student's death at Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
Military police are investigating the death of a student at the Royal Military College (RMC) in Kingston, Ont.
Toronto
-
Police ID man fatally shot in parking lot of North York shopping centre
Police said 26-year-old Joey Omar Black was found shot in the parking lot of a shopping centre near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West just before midnight on Monday.
-
Work now underway on all parts of the Ontario Line, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford says work is officially underway on all parts of the new Ontario Line subway in Toronto, a project that is expected to massively expand public transit capacity in the city.
-
Religious studies tutor from Brampton accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old
A private religious studies tutor has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy last month.
Montreal
-
Los Angeles Kings begin taxpayer-subsidized NHL pre-season road trip in Quebec City
The Los Angeles Kings have arrived in Quebec City to kick off the final stretch of their NHL training camp, in a trip that's buoyed by millions of dollars in public money.
-
Quebec premier says Ottawa should forcibly relocate half of asylum seekers
Premier Francois Legault says the federal government should force asylum seekers arriving in Quebec to move to other provinces, including people who have already settled in the province.
-
Here are the most expensive products sold at the SAQ during its accidental 30 per cent off sale
Wine lovers were busy last weekend snatching up some of the most expensive bottles for sale on the Quebec liquor board's website after an error led to an accidental discount of 30 per cent on everything.
Winnipeg
-
Unknown grave of Canadian soldier from First World War identified as Manitoba man
The grave of a previously unknown Canadian soldier has been identified as a man from Hayfield, Man. who fought in the First World War.
-
Manitoba premier apologizes to defence lawyers as legislature session resumes
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has apologized to defence lawyers for comments he made in ousting one of his caucus members.
-
'Completely shocked': Winkler Mayor reflects on sudden passing of long-serving councillor
Winkler has lost a ten-year veteran of its city council and a lifelong community champion.
Edmonton
-
Man pleads guilty to 11 charges related to child sexual assault investigation
An Edmonton man has pleaded guilty to 11 charges related to a child luring and sexual assault investigation.
-
Canadian Finals Rodeo returns to Edmonton with cattle drive parading through downtown
The Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR) kicked off their return to Edmonton with a bang.
-
Charges stayed in machete attack that left victims with life-threatening injuries
Charges have been stayed against a man accused of attacking four people with a machete in Edmonton last year.
Calgary
-
Pilot error to blame for Calgary plane crash that killed 6: report
A formal investigation into a fatal plane crash west of Calgary that killed six people in 2023 says the pilot was ill prepared and was driven by 'personal desire' to make the flight.
-
Vecova announces closure of main building in 2025, saying it's 'simply not sustainable' to keep open
Vecova has announced the planned closure of its main facility on 33 Street N.W.
-
Calgary teen missing for 2 weeks, family concerned for her welfare
Calgary police are looking for a teen who's been missing for two weeks.
Regina
-
Regina updates unhoused population stats with Point in Time count
Over one hundred volunteers gathered at the Mamaweyatitan Centre on Tuesday night to help conduct the 2024 Point In Time (PIT) Count.
-
Riders' Trevor Harris named CFL Player of the Month for September
Saskatchewan Roughriders' quarterback Trevor Harris was named the Canadian Football League's (CFL) Player of the Month for September on Wednesday.
-
Council upholds previous decision on central library renewal for Regina
Following hours of discussion and debate at a special council meeting Tuesday, councillors voted not to reconsider a previous Central Library renewal project funding decision.
Vancouver
-
Several 'aggressors' arrested after B.C. teen swarmed, B.C. RCMP say
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.
-
Private isle paradise on Vancouver Island looking for new owners
An island on Vancouver Island's Sproat Lake, "Sunset Island" is up for sale.
-
Expected La Nina weather pattern could ease ongoing drought conditions in B.C.
British Columbia's nagging drought could be eased by an incoming weather pattern that may bring a colder and wetter than normal winter, says Sean Fleming, an adjunct UBC professor of atmospheric sciences.
Vancouver Island
-
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Victoria crash
A pedestrian was struck by a taxi and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries in downtown Victoria early Wednesday morning.
-
-
Atlantic
-
Man dies following Sept. 22 assault; Fredericton police identify 'persons of interest'
Police in Fredericton are investigating a homicide after a man who was assaulted last week died from his injuries.
-
Police identify man found dead at Saint John encampment; foul play not suspected
The Saint John Police Force is investigating a sudden death after the body of a man was found at a tent encampment in the city.
-
Millbrook man wanted for attempted murder believed to be in Sydney: Cape Breton police
Police in Cape Breton are searching for a Nova Scotia man who is wanted for an attempted murder in Millbrook, N.S.
N.L.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.