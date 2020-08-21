WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor is looking to embark on a process to activate and beautify space connecting city hall to the riverfront, but it’s going to come with a big price tag.

Council is being asked Monday to unlock $550,000 for design and professional services to make the space from city hall square to Charles Clark Square to the riverfront something special.

“This is a very important public space, civic space that’s key in our community so it’ll be an exciting project going forward,” says Ward 3 Coun. Rino Bortolin.

Grants for the project were submitted to upper levels of government, but the city recently learned that funding was not approved.

Council has already earmarked roughly $5 million in the long-term budget. But according to a report to council, the estimated price tag of the whole project is $15 million, which means council will either need to find more money — or hope for another grant.

A vast majority of the dozens of people CTV spoke with Friday think now’s not the time to spend big.

“I think it’s something maybe we should wait for until things settle down especially with all the money spent on COVID businesses losing money,” says Art Barker, a Windsor resident.

“I think our money can be spent better elsewhere,” agrees Katherine Dillies. “I think we spend a lot of time doing these sort of things when people need money on the streets and are going without food or shelter and maybe we can look at that first before we go beautifying more space.”

But Bortolin says investing in public spaces is the best kind of spending. He promises before any shovels hit the ground there will be thorough public consultation.

“When we talk about investing and investing in public spaces this is not a waste of taxpayer money, this is not spending frivolously when others are tightening their belts, this is making key investments in our community that help people along in tough times,” argues Bortolin.

The downtown councillor says the city tightened its belt a lot over the past 10-15 years and now has the ability to invest in infrastructure and public parks in a responsible way without raising taxes dramatically.

He believes council should get the project shovel ready, to prepare for the next grant opportunity to come along.

“This isn’t a time to slow down this is a time to make sure the community we build matches the needs of the people who are struggling through COVID through this situation we’re in right now and that we get out of this with a stronger greater community,” Bortolin says.

If approved, this project isn’t expected to be complete until 2023.

Windsor council meets virtually to discuss this and other items at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24.