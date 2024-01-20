Windsor, Chatham-Kent receive multi-million dollar gaming revenue payouts from OLG

It’s payday for Windsor and Chatham-Kent, with both municipalities receiving nearly $2.6 million combined during their third quarter payments from OLG.

According to a news release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), the City of Windsor recently received its third quarter (October 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023) payment of $2,146,955 for hosting Caesars Windsor, while the Municipality of Chatham-Kent received $435,454 for hosting Cascades Casino Chatham.

During OLG’s fiscal year (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Windsor has received a total of $7,886,295 while Chatham-Kent has received $1,192,038.

According to OLG, the proceeds of casino gambling are shared with the local community, and help contribute to economic recovery, infrastructure development and job creation, with “100 per cent of OLG’s profits [being] reinvested in the province.”

“OLG continues to provide Municipality Contribution Agreement payments to gaming host communities for vital programs and services that benefit all Ontarians,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “Land-based casinos offer good, local jobs and play an important role in supporting strong, vibrant communities for families to live, work and play.”

Casino service providers have invested more than $2 billion in private sector capital across the province since 2017, with the investments leading to the development and opening of seven new casinos, one planned development and numerous casino expansions and non-gaming amenities.

Since the gaming site opened in May 1994, Windsor has received total of $90,325,801, while since April 2001 Chatham-Kent has received a total of $17,338,805.

Host communities have received more than $2 billion in non-tax gaming revenue since 1994.