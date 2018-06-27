

CTV Windsor





There has been no movement between Unifor Local 444 and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in negotiations over FCA’s transport division at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Unifor submitted cost saving ideas in August to save nearly 300 transport jobs.

On March 24, FCA officials told Unifor in writing that the company would eliminate ground transport services. But the union executive has been trying to maintain the division.

The automaker has said it would need savings of between $10 million and $12 million.

Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy says the two sides were supposed to talk this month, but it is business as usual.

“We had a date set for the beginning of June and we punted that date because they owe us a few answers,” says Cassidy. “When they come back with the answers, then we'll have more discussion on it but right now it is status quo.”

The job losses were slated to take effect Sept. 24.

Cassidy says they have not agreed to an arbitration date.

He adds if they can’t find common ground, the union will address the issue during contract negotiations in 2020.