

CTV Windsor





A big boost for the Windsor Regional Cancer Program.

The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation is donating $1 million to the program.

"This year's commitment of $1 million will go a long way in supporting our patients by making sure they have access to the best possible treatment and diagnostic equipment," said Monica Staley Liang, vice president of the Erie St. Clair Regional Cancer Program.

These funds support equipment such as Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS), PET equipment and the CARE Room.

“Thanks to the generous donors in our community, the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation is able to financially support the Windsor Regional Cancer Program and the patients we serve,” Houida Kassem, Executive Director WCCF.“Every dollar raised stays local and we thank our community for lending their support year after year."

The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation, was established in 1996 and serves as the official fundraising arm for the Cancer Centre, fulfilling the requests of the Cancer Program. Over the years, the foundation has raised over $30 million.