Detroit Lions talk of the town as they smash team record

Good vibes surround the Detroit Lions who are the talk of the NFL.

“Everybody wants to talk about it,” Bob Reaume, owner of Bob Reaume Sports said of his hottest selling team.

“Oh, without question. I mean, of the teams in Detroit, it's them.”

Detroit beat up the Jacksonville Jaguars 52-6 Sunday at home to improve to 9-1 on the season. This is their best ten-game stretch since 1934.

Many football experts consider the Lions the best team in the NFL right now. Detroit now has the best odds to win the Super Bowl. Is this really happening? Is this too good to be true?

“It's a little bit too good to be true,” said Lions’ season ticket holder Kevin Racine.

“But I'm going to enjoy it while we can, and I see them go all the way. I expect to see them in the Super Bowl. I don't know who can beat them in the next five weeks.”

Long-time fan Eric Smith, like many die-hards, is happy.

“The Lions being the best team in the NFL is something I never thought I would hear,” said Smith.

“It’s just brought a lot of life to Windsor and Detroit.”

The Lions started the 2022 season 1-6 but have gone 22-7 since. They aren't the same old Lions.

“I want to see what their ceiling is,” Racine said.

“I'm not concerned about the bottom falling out. I want to see what it's going to take for them to win.”

During Sunday’s post-game chat with his team, Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell told his team, “You’re made of the right kinda stuff. You guys willed that game (against Jacksonville) the way you wanted it, and we have that ability. Remember that.”

Campbell personified the team's personality and feels his offence can be one of the best in NFL history.

“I think we have that ability. To me, we have everything that we need to be potent,” Campbell said.

Mike Lachance, head coach of the Canadian Bowl winning St. Clair College Saints, finds Campbell’s approach refreshing.

“You get what you get with him and it's honest and it's raw and it's entertaining,” Lachance told CTV News.

“I think it’s really reflected in the way they play too because I think the players really resonate with that.”

With seven games left on the schedule, the Lions have some challenges ahead including a game against the Buffalo Bills, who just beat previously undefeated and two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs Sunday.

“Come Dec. 15, if they win that game, I'm thinking they're going to win it all,” Smith said.