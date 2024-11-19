'It's all about giving and remembering': Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare kicks off 38th annual Tree of Lights campaign
A steadfast holiday tradition of helping others continues at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare in Windsor, where the 38th annual Tree of Lights campaign is underway.
An emotional tree lighting ceremony took place Tuesday morning in the front lobby as community members hung special ornaments in honour of loved ones.
"People want to be a part of something like this because it's reaching to the past, it's talking about the now and it's sharing," said John Fairley, son of the campaign's co-founder, Lois Fairley.
"It's always a good thing to do."
The longstanding community initiative that began in 1986 encourages people to make a donation in honour of someone special, with the Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Foundation then hanging commemorative ornaments on the lobby tree.
A commemorative ornament being hung on the tree at the Hotel-Dieu Grave Healthcare Tree of Lights kickoff in Windsor, Ont. on Nov. 19, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
The Salvation Army band and student choir from St. Angela Catholic Elementary School set the mood at the annual event.
This year, proceeds help the HDGH Patient Benevolent Fund, which provides critical assistance to patients who are facing financial challenges.
"Not many traditions of Windsor-Essex go on and on and it's so heartfelt," Fairley explained.
"It's all about giving and remembering. Sometimes it's good to stop and be part of something like this. To know that there are people that are loved, there are people that are here and there are people that are struggling, and it's going to be okay because we're all lights to each other."
HDGH President and CEO Bill Marra said it’s all in the spirit of giving and love.
"We're here for our fellow citizens, and that's what this is all about,” said Marra.
According to Marra, there is no fundraising goal, but he noted that upwards of $50,000 had been raised in years past.
"Every dollar raised will go into a benevolent fund that will work with patients and patient families who are facing some very dire circumstances above and beyond their health care crisis," said Marra.
"We deal with a lot of families throughout the year and that's a really wonderful way to give them a bit of a hand up while they're going through their crisis and a very trying situation."
Commemorative ornaments seen on a tree at the Hotel-Dieu Grave Healthcare Tree of Lights kickoff in Windsor, Ont. on Nov. 19, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
Marra cautioned that donations could be impacted by the ongoing Canada Post strike, but noted contributions could be made online or in person at the HDGH campus on Prince Road.
"Occasionally, we will hear from patients that are being discharged that perhaps require some financial support,” he said.
“Perhaps they've fallen in arrears from rent, perhaps they need a modification. Sometimes it's just getting a week of groceries into the refrigerator. Something that might seem modest and not significant to some of us is very life changing for that individual."
Marra added it varies and each situation is unique.
“It all gets vetted through the Patient Family Advisory Council,” he said.
“They decide, we provide them with the funds. And it's really ensuring that above and beyond dealing with the healthcare crisis, we can mitigate some of those stressors involved when that happens."
The campaign runs until December 31st.
