Landmark Cinemas set to open at former Silver City movie theatre

Movie-goers in Windsor craving a sequel to the city’s one-theatre scene won’t have to wait much longer for the spotlight to shine on a second option.

Landmark Cinemas is opening a new location in Windsor, replacing the former SilverCity movie theatre, which closed in 2022 due to low attendance levels before the pandemic.

"It's all-recliner seating throughout the entire building. We've got 700 recliner seats across eight auditoriums," said Landmark Cinemas president Dave Cohen during a media event Tuesday.

In addition to recliner seats, Landmark Cinemas offers "premiere" seating — heated seats with adjustable headrests, personal side tables with cubbies for belongings, coat hooks and privacy enclosures.

“Premiere” seating at Landmark Cinemas in Windsor, Ont. seen on Nov. 19, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Down from the 12 auditoriums available at SilverCity, Landmark Cinemas has reduced that number to eight.

One of those auditoriums, called the "Luxe," features premiere seating exclusively and is restricted to patrons 18 years and older.

This aims to address common complaints about disruptive behavior such as cell phone use and noise from younger patrons.

"Someone else ruins the experience for them,” said Cohen.

“We're trying to provide something that addresses all those concerns.”

In 2022, Cineplex opted not to renew the lease for its SilverCity theatre on Walker Road.

Auditorium at Landmark Cinemas in Windsor, Ont. seen on Nov. 19, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

The loss was felt by nearby businesses, including the Quesada on Walker Road.

"It did bring people in. Absolutely. They'd come and eat and go to the theatre. It was a night out," said store manager Monique Lalonde, adding she's happy to see movie-goers in Windsor have more choice when it comes to where to see a movie.

"We need more than just Devonshire Mall," she said.

Lalonde is hopeful the opening of a new theatre will restore foot traffic at her store.

It comes at a time when movie theatres are forced to compete with the rapidly evolving world of streaming.

"People stream films at home and people watch movies in the theatre. Both happen at the same time. It's not really one or the other," said Windsor International Film Festival director Vincent Georgie.

Georgie said the allure of movie theatres lies in their ability to create a communal experience between a moviegoer and the public — something streaming at home cannot replicate.

He added that while streaming offers convenience, the immersive atmosphere of a theatre, from massive screens to superior sound, remains unmatched.

"Back when home video was invented and we could suddenly rent VHS tapes, people didn't stop going to the theatre. It just added to the different ways in which you could watch movies," said Georgie.

Landmark Cinemas opens in Windsor on Wednesday.