Windsor burger named Top 10 in the world by global travel site

A restaurant in Windsor has the eighth best burger in the world, according to a global travel site.

Mamo Burger Bar made the list by Big 7 Travel, as it released its annual ranking of The 50 Best Burgers in the World.

The business has two locations - 1515 Ottawa St and 13430 Tecumseh Rd. E.

"We’ve taken the idea of the humble burger, and decided it could be improved upon. For a burger to be really good, you can’t just rely on putting enough “stuff” on it. Toppings from cheese to a sunny side egg can be fantastic, but you can taste the difference in our burgers, even with nothing on ’em!" said a post on the Mamo Burger website.

Restaurant inclusions were ranked based on several factors:

Value for money

Consistency (google and critic reviews)

Innovation

Atmosphere

Location and accessibility

TOP 10 BURGERS IN THE WORLD: