Windsor battery plant worker sinks hole-in-one for $10,000 prize

A golfer is $10,000 richer after sinking a hole-in-one at Ambassador Golf Club on July 26.

Kyle Giglia is from Hamilton but has been working in Windsor since March installing sheet metal at the NextStar Battery Plant in Windsor.

Last Friday he participated in the LiUNA! 625 annual Wally Dunn Memorial Classic – very early on in the day, Giglia stepped up to the 14th hole, and dominated the 205-yard par three hole with a hole in one over a lake.

The hole was sponsored by St. Clair College's Alumni Association with a $10,000 prize for a hole in one shot.

"It was playing into the wind over the water, so I clubbed up two clubs, and hit a three wood. I saw it hit the green, and I actually thought it was longer, so we didn't see where it went after that," Giglia recalled, noting it wasn't until they got down to the green when they realized what had happened.

"We walked up to the hole, and it was in the hole!" he said. "I couldn't believe it. I was shaking. I didn't know how to feel. It was crazy."

Organizers were also astounded by Giglia’s luck, "It's one of the most amazing phone calls I've ever received," said John Fairley, Senior Vice President of Communications, Advancement and External Affairs at St. Clair College.

Giglia plans to use his winnings to spoil family on his next trip home to Hamilton – until then, Giglia said he will take friends out for dinner to celebrate.