Windsor Airport not directly impacted by Air Canada strike, but check your travel plans

Air Canada's 5,200 pilots are poised to strike next week - and with talks stalled, the country's largest airline is planning to suspend most of its operations as soon as this Sunday.

Here at Windsor’s airport, it’s expected to remain business as usual. Air Canada says that express flights from third-party carriers like Jazz will continue to operate normally.

From Windsor airport, Jazz flies three times a day to and from Toronto.

Windsor International Airport President and CEO Mark Galvin says that unfortunately, it's the impact on the connecting flights that can't be predicted, “Check your flight. There'll be communications from the airline, and then do your due diligence and just do it probably a little more than you would normally.”

According to Air Canada’s website, you can change your flights for free if you purchased a ticket or redeemed points no later than September 9, for travel between September 15 and 23.

If you choose to keep your current booking and a work stoppage does occur, the airline says that travellers will be notified via email or text.