WIFF to screen Nightmare on Elm Street and other classics over Halloween weekend

Windsor International Film Festival will be packing theatres with fan favourites this year, with their upcoming Midnight Madness screenings.

Alongside the 35th anniversary screening of Michael Keaton’s Batman, a 40th anniversary screening of Nightmare on Elm Street, and a 15th anniversary screening of The Twilight Saga: New Moon, the much anticipated annual screening of Tommy Wiseau’s The Room will also be back on tap.

All the screenings are taking place over the final weekend in October, so pack your Halloween weekend with some cinema classics, screening at the Windsor International Film Festival.