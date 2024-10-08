WIFF gets an upgrade: WIFF partners with Windsor Port Authority

The Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) has announced a partnership with the Windsor Port Authority, leading to an upgrade for the festival.

The three-year partnership will give Pentastar Theatre some upgrades to the sound and visual equipment.

WIFF said the upgrades will ensure attendees will have a top-of-the-line film experience.

“Windsor Port Authority is thrilled to establish a partnership with WIFF in their anniversary year,” said Steven Salmons, the president and CEO of the port authority.

“We are pleased to be able to support their technological sustainability through the purchasing of new equipment, including a new laser projector. Through supporting cultural events and organizations like WIFF, we are promoting and encouraging economic growth in Windsor-Essex.”

Tickets for WIFF 2024 are available on the Windsor Film Festival website. It will run from Oct. 24 until Nov. 3.