‘Why wouldn’t I do it?’ Tea Party drummer set to play for 24 hours in Leamington and Windsor

Tea Party drummer Jeff Burrows is changing things up for the 17th annual drum-a-thon to support local mental health initiatives.

“I’m going to do 12 hours within the county (of Essex) and then 12 hours in Windsor over two days,” Burrows says. “Six charities, all mental health orientated (is) where the funds are going.”

The event starts Friday, May 26 at the International Hotel in Leamington from noon until midnight.

Then, Burrows will resume his drumming at noon on Saturday, May 27 at Good Time Charly in Windsor.

The event will conclude at midnight Saturday.

“It (the event) stretches the mind and then it stretches the physical and I'm just trying to help out as much as I can,” says Burrows.

The change in format isn’t the only difference for this year’s event.

Burrows says he no longer sets a goal in mind.

“I'm going back on what I completely used to say but I just can't do that anymore (set a goal) because there's so many people, in so many organizations that are in need. So, if you can help. Help,” he said. “And if you can’t, just come out and support and have a good time.”

Burrows recently tweeted that organizing the event causes him a lot of anxiety as they finalize the plans and confirm the bands that will play on-stage with him.

But he’s also quick to point out, doing the event is all about helping people how are really struggling with their mental health.

“It’s not the type of anxiety where you wake up when you forgot you had a meeting or something. (mental health illness) can be crippling,” says Burrows who notes how non-discriminate and prevalent it is.

“If I have the platform (to raise money) and I'm able to do it, then why wouldn't I do it?”