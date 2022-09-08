‘Why are we complicating it?’ Windsor West MP seeks ArriveCan alternative for Detroit Free Press Marathon runners
Windsor-West MP Brian Masse is calling on the Transport Minister to hold discussions with organizers of the Detroit Free Press Marathon after requiring continued mandatory use of the ArriveCan app for all marathon participants.
“Why are we complicating it?” Masse said Thursday. “It's so unfortunate because this is the type of stuff we want to have happen and get back to being somewhat normal.”
Detroit Free Press Marathon organizers posted a notice to its website earlier this week reminding runners they’ll need to fill out the app before re-entering Canada.
Masse sent a letter to Transport Minister Omar Alghabra asking that an alternative option be discussed that would allow runners to forgo the app, since registration already requires participants to be double vaccinated.
“I just don't know why we can't work on these things in advance. Be a little more flexible and creative,” Masse explained. “I've asked for a safe border taskforce to deal with this kind of stuff so we're not going from emergency to emergency.”
Marathon officials told CTV News roughly 20,000 people were registered to take part in this year’s event. Down from nearly 6,000 in 2019.
“It's a little frustrating to be honest with you because we can actually prevent some of these problems. Unplug them before they get really serious and actually get on with our lives. But you’ve got to be willing to work on it,” Masse added.
“I think there's less animosity about the additional step of utilizing ArriveCan to facilitate all that information,” said Aaron Velthoven, the marathon’s vice-president and executive producer.
“By and large, I think folks are certainly willing, or at least our registrants have been acceptive of the news and willing to utilize the ArriveCan and quite frankly are excited to get back to racing and that's the ultimate thing.”
Velthoven continued, “our runners must adhere to the guidelines and restrictions in place at the time in order to cross that international border, and ArriveCan is part of that this year.”
“Those restrictions have impact to the amount of folks that will register and feel comfortable registering and we understand that.”
Windsor marathon runner Ryan Sleiman said the app requirement isn’t too concerning. “I'm excited! I mean it's a great event honestly for both Detroit and Windsor and the energy in Windsor is awesome so it's crazy and I'm pumped up it's back.”
Sleiman said many runners are already accustomed to carrying their passport or phone during the event. “For us being from Canada, we're gonna have to fill it out anyways to get back in the country later that day so no big deal on my end honestly."
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
Read the first full statement from King Charles III following the death of his mother
King Charles III issued his first statement Thursday following the death of this mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in Scotland at age 96.
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
This is the moment when the U.K. found out the Queen had died
At about 6:30 p.m. U.K. time, BBC newsreader Huw Edwards announced on air that The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. A statement was published simultaneously across the Royal Family’s social media accounts.
Is Prince Charles now the King? What we know after Queen Elizabeth II's death
Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, Charles immediately succeeded to the throne and assumed the title of King. What we know so far about the royal transition after the death of his mother.
'Our family is here to forgive:' Sask. stabbing victim's brother comforts suspect's widow
During an emotional news conference, a man whose sister was killed in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan wrapped his arm around the widow of one of the suspects and spoke about forgiveness.
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to announce an affordability-focused plan that includes new details about the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, sources confirm to CTV News. While the announcement was scheduled to happen on Thursday, it has been postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II's death.
'She was one of my favourite people': PM Trudeau, other Canadian leaders mourn Queen's death
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian political figures are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Here are all the times Queen Elizabeth II visited southwestern Ontario
The Queen made several visits to southwestern Ontario during her seven-decade reign, stopping by everything from historical sites to centres for the arts.
Local monarchists remember Queen Elizabeth II
As news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death reverberates around the world, Waterloo region monarchists are remembering their encounters with the Queen.
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
London, Ont. reacts to passing of Queen Elizabeth II
The Canadian flag at London City Hall will be lowered to half-mast to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Barrie, Ont. police release new detail in deadly crash investigation
Police in Barrie, Ont., have remained tight-lipped about the investigation into a car crash that cut six young lives short nearly two weeks ago, but on Thursday, investigators confirmed the approximate time of the collision.
-
Reflecting on Queen Elizabeth II's visit to Simcoe County in 1959
On this day, many reflect on memories of Queen Elizabeth II's trip to Simcoe County in 1959.
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
Timmins resident celebrates $100K Encore win
David Campbell of Timmins matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Jan. 4 Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.
Inflation delays low-income housing project in Sudbury
Soaring costs is causing delays in the construction of a low-income housing project on Sparks Street in Greater Sudbury.
Here's where Ottawa residents can sign books of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II
Ottawa residents will soon have a chance to sign a book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II at city hall.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
Here are all of the times Queen Elizabeth II visited Toronto
Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 years old on Thursday after reigning the monarch for the longest spanning period in Britain’s history.
Doug Ford, John Tory pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as 'beacon of eloquence'
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory are paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II as a “beacon of eloquence, stability and commitment to duty” following her death at age 96.
-
'A very sad day': How Quebec political leaders are mourning the Queen's death
Political leaders in Quebec were paying their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96.
-
Looking back at Queen Elizabeth II's visits to Quebec
Over her 70 years on the throne, she has visited Canada several times on royal tours, including many stops in Quebec. The last time she visited the belle province was in 1992.
'The embodiment of selfless duty and service': Maritimers share their condolences after death of Queen Elizabeth II
Maritimers are sharing tributes online after news that Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.
-
Is Prince Charles now the King? What we know after Queen Elizabeth II's death
Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, Charles immediately succeeded to the throne and assumed the title of King. What we know so far about the royal transition after the death of his mother.
IN PICTURES: | A look back at Queen Elizabeth II's visits in Manitoba over the years
Queen Elizabeth II visited Manitoba six times. Her first official visit was as a princess in 1951 – two years before her coronation on June 2, 1953.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
Calgary Tower to go dark as Calgarians mourn loss of Queen Elizabeth II
Flags at all City of Calgary buildings were lowered to half-mast, where they will stay for 10 days to mark a period of mourning.
-
4 UCP leadership candidates rally against 'fairytale' sovereignty act
Four of the seven UCP leadership hopefuls joined together Thursday to speak out against Danielle Smith's proposed Alberta Sovereignty Act.
A look at Queen Elizabeth II's visits to Edmonton through the years
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom and several Commonwealth countries including Canada, has died. She was 96. The Queen visited Edmonton three times during her 70-year reign, and once before she became Queen.
-
TikTok trend helping young Canadians save money and set budgets
A viral trend on TikTok is helping young Canadians find ways to budget and save money amidst high inflation.
Queen Elizabeth II: Former Canucks captain and head coach remember iconic 2002 royal puck drop
During Queen Elizabeth II’s last visit to British Columbia in 2002 for her Golden Jubilee, the monarch dropped the puck at centre ice for a pre-season game between the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks.
-
'Her presence touched entire generations': B.C. reaction to Queen Elizabeth II's death
Officials and royal-watchers in British Columbia are looking back on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II and the impact her presence had on Canadians.
-
