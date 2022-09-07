ArriveCan must be used by all runners crossing border for Detroit marathon
Detroit Free Press Marathon organizers are informing runners of mandatory documents to cross the Detroit-Windsor border.
Race day is Oct. 16, 2022. It is the first time in three years the race will return to the route across the Ambassador Bridge and back through the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.
Marathong officials sent an email to participants on Wednesday saying they have been notified by the Canadian government that all international race participants will now need to use ArriveCan as part of their participation in the October race events.
ArriveCAN is available as a mobile app for iOS and Android or you can use the web-version.
“It is mandatory to complete and use ArriveCan in order to participate in the event and failure to do so could result in being prohibited from entering Canada,” said the race email.
Right before race day, on Oct. 13, 14 or 15, you must sign back in to your ArriveCAN account and complete the details of your race day travel through Canada in order to meet the 72-hour prior-to-travel window requirement.
While doing this step, you will be asked for a destination in Canada. If you are a Canadian resident, please use your home address.
Race organizers say if you are not a Canadian resident, please use the following address:
Ambassador Bridge
780 Huron Church Road
Windsor, ON
N9C 2K2
Canada has a 10-day isolation period for those who test positive for COVID-19. This means if you test positive for COVID-19 anytime after Oct. 5, 2022, you are not allowed to cross into Canada on race day.
On race day, runners crossing the border will need to carry the following three items:
- your WHTI-compliant travel document (passport, passport card, enhanced driver's license, etc.),
- a digital or paper copy of your proof of vaccination, AND
- a digital or paper copy of your ArriveCAN receipt including the 8-digit receipt reference code.
