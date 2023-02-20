What to do this Family Day in Windsor-Essex

It’s Family Day in Ontario, with plenty of events and activities for all ages in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Here’s a look at things to do:

On February 20, Family Day, the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association, presents the Light Up the Night Family Dance Parade, a component of Winter Fest.

The inaugural Light Up the Night Family Dance Parade will be hosted and led by the intergalactic light stars of Martian Circus, and brings together various community groups and artists to shed light on the city core. The event is generously funded by the Government of Ontario.

“(It’s) ushering in a new era of exuberant joy,” says Adam Marz5d of Martian Circus. “Windsor was chosen as the birthplace for a planet-wide celebration of light and family love.

Attendees and performers will congregate at the Pelissier Street Parking Garage in Downtown Windsor at 4 p.m. for family-friendly activities, including face painting and a drum circle. The community is encouraged to bring their own hand drums and percussion.

The schedule of events is as follows:

4:00 pm Warm up dance and face painting

5:00 pm Drum circle

5:30 pm Parade walk/dance begins

6:30 pm Parade returns to Maiden Lane

6:30 pm Cool Down Dance Circle

7:00 pm Everyone parades home

All activities are open from 10am-5pm this Family Day Weekend. Enjoy Mini Golf, Petting Farm, Arcade Room and Garden Centre Shopping. Restaurant is open from 10am-6pm for dine-in and take-out.

February 20th, 12-4PM. Bring the whole family to Adventure Bay this Family Day for buckets of WET fun! Looking for a great way to spend some time with your family? Come and join us from 12-4PM!

401 Pitt St. W., Windsor

FAMILY SKATE and DONATE

Brian Masse MP (Windsor West) is hosting his FREE SKATE event this Family Day weekend! This event includes complementary ice skating, hot chocolate, snacks, Rosie the Clown, and raffle prizes. Non-perishable food donations and toiletries for local shelters will be accepted during this event.

Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex

2555 Pulford St., Windsor

Nature Fresh Recreation Centre from 1p.m.-4 p.m. - free games, inflatables, skating, swimming, refreshments, prizes and a special visit from Gru and his Minion!

Skating – Unico ice pad is open from 1-4 pm

Swimming – Registration opens at 1 pm. Swimming is between 2-5 Pm. Limited wristbands are given out for each hour of swimming. Parents must accompany younger swimmers in the pool

Gymnasium – Inflatable obstacle course, jumping castles & basketball shooting competition with prizes

Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre

249 Sherk St., Leamington

Grades 4, 5 and 6 students across Windsor and Essex are invited to participate in a writers workshop and inspirational activities designed to complete a contest submission for the Meaning of Home writing contest. Participants will submit a poem or essay explaining what home means to them. It’s a great way for students to engage in an interactive and fun way and it teaches youth the importance of safe affordable housing.

Snacks will be provided. Fun activities and writing workshop designed to have each participant create a poem to submit to the contest! Sign up today.

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex

51 Edinborough St, Windsor

The President and CEO of the Windsor Express, Dartis Willis, has announced a day of free family friendly fun and activities scheduled for 20 February. Family Day events will feature a Parents vs Kids basketball camp to be held prior to tip-off.

The Windsor Express will host the London Lightning in a free Family Day game tipping off at 2 p.m.

“Family Day allows us to reflect on the importance of spending quality time with our loved ones and feel appreciative for the deep bonds and connections we share with one another,” Willis said. “With the support of community partners, we hope to share a message of unity within the Windsor-Essex community and provide a free game to all families.”

Visit CKPL’s Chatham Branch on Monday, February 20 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm to try out the library’s new collection of storykits.

CKPL has partnered with Linck: Child, Youth and Family Supports to create over 20 new storykits and to refresh existing storykits. Storykits are themed totes that contain a variety of books, puzzles, games and toys that promote literacy through play. Themes include social-emotional learning, animals, transportation, medical visits, and community. This is an all-ages event. No registration required.