What’s open and closed this Christmas holiday in Windsor

With the big day only one day away, Windsorites are busy getting ready to host family and friends or are out running last minute errands.

From shopping malls to city services, here’s what’s open and closed in Windsor this Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

CHRISTMAS EVE (SUNDAY, DEC. 24)

OPEN

Windsor Crossing (open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.)

Tecumseh Mall (open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.)

LCBO locations (open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.)

The Beer Store (open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.)

Grocery stores (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Pharmacies (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Restaurants, bars and breweries (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

CLOSED

Municipal offices

Windsor Public Library

Banks

CHRISTMAS DAY (MONDAY, DEC. 25)

OPEN

Some pharmacies (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Restaurants, bars and breweries (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

CLOSED

Post offices

Banks

Government offices

Windsor Public Library

Windsor Crossing

Tecumseh Mall

All LCBO locations

All Beer Store locations

Most grocery stores (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

BOXING DAY (TUESDAY, DEC. 26)

OPEN

Windsor Crossing (open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.)

Tecumseh Mall (open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.)

Some LCBO locations (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Some Beer Store locations (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Grocery stores (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Pharmacies (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

Restaurants, bars and breweries (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

CLOSED

Post offices

Banks

Government offices

Windsor Public Library

CITY OF WINDSOR SERVICES

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in observance of the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.

The first City Council meeting of the New Year will be held on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, and the first meeting of the Development & Heritage Standing Committee (normally first Monday of the month) will be held on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

311 Customer Contact Centre

The 311 Customer Contact Centre's regular business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday; however, due to the holidays, the contact centre will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 and Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.

311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.

211 Windsor-Essex

The 211 service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

There will be no residential collection services on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one (1) day each week during the holiday period. Please refer to your 2023-2024 Waste Collection Calendar or the Recycle Coach App, or visit our Collection Schedule page.

Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed.

Christmas tree and yard waste collections will take place the week of Jan. 15, 2024, in “A” zones and the week of Jan. 22, 2024, in “B” zones. (Please refer to your collection calendar.)

Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East are closed to the public on Monday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, as well as being regularly closed on Sundays.

Parks and Recreation

The winter 2024 programming session will begin on Jan. 14, 2024. More information can be found online or by calling 519-255-1161 for more details and to register.

Community centres will be closed from Dec. 24 to 25, 2023. Please contact your community centre for additional holiday hours.

All arenas close at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2023. Lanspeary reopens for regular rentals Dec. 26, 2023. All other arenas reopen Dec. 27, 2023.

The Centralized Registration and Booking Centre will be closed from Dec. 23 to 26, 2023.

Customer Care Centres will be operating on holiday hours. Please see Customer Care Hours of Operation for more details.

WFCU Centre Pool

WFCU Centre will be open regular hours for pool reservation and previously scheduled rentals only, with the exception of:

Closing at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31, 2023

Closed on Dec. 25 and 26, 2023

Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC)

The WIATC will be open with adjusted hours from Dec. 24, 2023, to Jan. 7, 2024. The WIATC will be closed Dec. 25 and 26, 2023; and January 1, 2024.

Homelessness & Housing Help Hub (H4)

The day program at 400 Wyandotte St. E. (former Windsor Water World) will be open to offer services for people experiencing homelessness during its regular hours of 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily except for modified hours of 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2023. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

From Dec. 27, 2023, to Jan. 7, 2024, Adventure Bay Family Water Park presented by WFCU Credit Union will be open 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Dec. 25 and 26, 2023. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab.

Windsor Public Library

Windsor Public Library (WPL) holiday hours are as follows:

Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023: All locations closed

Monday, Dec. 25, 2023: All locations closed

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023: All locations closed

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023: All locations closed

Windsor Public Library is always open online.

Bright Lights Windsor

Open nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. until January 7, 2024. Admission is free! Check out the ongoing programming online.

Museum Windsor (Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House)

Holiday hours for the Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are as follows:

Chimczuk Museum:

Dec. 24 and 25, 2023: Closed

Dec. 26 to 31, 2023: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

François Baby House:

Dec. 24 to 26, 2023: Closed

Dec. 27 to 31, 2023: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Transit Windsor

Throughout the holiday season, Transit Windsor reminds patrons to check our holiday transit schedule online for details on adjusted holiday bus service. Bus schedules and route maps may be found online.

There will be no Tunnel Bus service on Dec. 25, 2023.

Transit Windsor customer service located at 300 Chatham St. W. will be operating for customer support and sales over the holidays as follows: