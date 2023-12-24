WINDSOR
Windsor

    • What’s open and closed this Christmas holiday in Windsor

    open, closed,

    With the big day only one day away, Windsorites are busy getting ready to host family and friends or are out running last minute errands.

    From shopping malls to city services, here’s what’s open and closed in Windsor this Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

     

    CHRISTMAS EVE (SUNDAY, DEC. 24)

    OPEN

    • Windsor Crossing (open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.)
    • Tecumseh Mall (open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.)
    • LCBO locations (open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.)
    • The Beer Store (open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.)
    • Grocery stores (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Pharmacies (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Restaurants, bars and breweries (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

     

    CLOSED

    • Municipal offices
    • Windsor Public Library
    • Banks

     

    CHRISTMAS DAY (MONDAY, DEC. 25)

    OPEN

    • Some pharmacies (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Restaurants, bars and breweries (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

     

    CLOSED

    • Post offices
    • Banks
    • Government offices
    • Windsor Public Library 
    • Windsor Crossing
    • Tecumseh Mall
    • All LCBO locations
    • All Beer Store locations
    • Most grocery stores (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

     

    BOXING DAY (TUESDAY, DEC. 26)

    OPEN

    • Windsor Crossing (open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.)
    • Tecumseh Mall (open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.)
    • Some LCBO locations (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Some Beer Store locations (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Grocery stores (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Pharmacies (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)
    • Restaurants, bars and breweries (call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)

     

    CLOSED

    • Post offices
    • Banks
    • Government offices
    • Windsor Public Library 

     

    CITY OF WINDSOR SERVICES

    City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in observance of the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.

    The first City Council meeting of the New Year will be held on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, and the first meeting of the Development & Heritage Standing Committee (normally first Monday of the month) will be held on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

     

    311 Customer Contact Centre

    The 311 Customer Contact Centre's regular business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday; however, due to the holidays, the contact centre will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 and Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.

    311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.

     

    211 Windsor-Essex

    The 211 service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

     

    Garbage and Recycling Collections

    There will be no residential collection services on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one (1) day each week during the holiday period. Please refer to your 2023-2024 Waste Collection Calendar or the Recycle Coach App, or visit our Collection Schedule page.

    Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed.

    Christmas tree and yard waste collections will take place the week of Jan. 15, 2024, in “A” zones and the week of Jan. 22, 2024, in “B” zones. (Please refer to your collection calendar.)

     

    Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

    The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East are closed to the public on Monday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, as well as being regularly closed on Sundays.

     

    Parks and Recreation

    The winter 2024 programming session will begin on Jan. 14, 2024. More information can be found online or by calling 519-255-1161 for more details and to register. 

    Community centres will be closed from Dec. 24 to 25, 2023. Please contact your community centre for additional holiday hours.

    All arenas close at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2023. Lanspeary reopens for regular rentals Dec. 26, 2023. All other arenas reopen Dec. 27, 2023.

    The Centralized Registration and Booking Centre will be closed from Dec. 23 to 26, 2023.

    Customer Care Centres will be operating on holiday hours. Please see Customer Care Hours of Operation for more details.

     

    WFCU Centre Pool

    WFCU Centre will be open regular hours for pool reservation and previously scheduled rentals only, with the exception of:

    • Closing at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31, 2023
    • Closed on Dec. 25 and 26, 2023

     

    Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC)

    The WIATC will be open with adjusted hours from Dec. 24, 2023, to Jan. 7, 2024. The WIATC will be closed Dec. 25 and 26, 2023; and January 1, 2024.

     

    Homelessness & Housing Help Hub (H4)

    The day program at 400 Wyandotte St. E. (former Windsor Water World) will be open to offer services for people experiencing homelessness during its regular hours of 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily except for modified hours of 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2023. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.

     

    Adventure Bay Family Water Park

    From Dec. 27, 2023, to Jan. 7, 2024, Adventure Bay Family Water Park presented by WFCU Credit Union will be open 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

     

    Parking Enforcement

    Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Dec. 25 and 26, 2023. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab.

     

    Windsor Public Library

    Windsor Public Library (WPL) holiday hours are as follows:

    • Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023: All locations closed
    • Monday, Dec. 25, 2023: All locations closed
    • Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023: All locations closed
    • Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023: All locations closed

    Windsor Public Library is always open online.

     

    Bright Lights Windsor

    Open nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. until January 7, 2024. Admission is free! Check out the ongoing programming online.

     

    Museum Windsor (Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House)

    Holiday hours for the Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are as follows:

    Chimczuk Museum:

    • Dec. 24 and 25, 2023: Closed
    • Dec. 26 to 31, 2023: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    François Baby House:

    • Dec. 24 to 26, 2023: Closed
    • Dec. 27 to 31, 2023: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

     

    Transit Windsor

    Throughout the holiday season, Transit Windsor reminds patrons to check our holiday transit schedule online for details on adjusted holiday bus service. Bus schedules and route maps may be found online.

    There will be no Tunnel Bus service on Dec. 25, 2023.

    Transit Windsor customer service located at 300 Chatham St. W. will be operating for customer support and sales over the holidays as follows:

    • Monday to Friday: 7:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. (except as noted below)
    • Saturdays and Sundays: 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. (except as noted below)
    • Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Christmas (Dec. 25, 2023) and Boxing Day (Dec. 26, 2023): closed 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News