

CTV Windsor





Cirque du Soleil is transforming the WFCU Centre in Windsor ahead of its premier of 'Corteo'.

The show has been touring for a year across the U.S. and Canada and comes to Windsor for the first time on Wednesday.

The Quebec-based entertainment company has hired 100 local workers to help unload the 20 trucks and set up the show in 12 hours.

Tear down is even faster at just four hours.

Zach Fraser is one of the seven acrobatic riggers in the show taking care of all of the aerial elements. He admits there's a lot going on in the show, which means more for him to worry about.

‘Corteo’ has been converted from a performance in a more traditional big circus tent where setup and tear down happen over a week's time to an arena show where time is much tighter.

‘Corteo’ has 52 performers from 18 countries.

The show runs in Windsor from Wednesday until Sunday May 19.