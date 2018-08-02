Westbound Highway 401 reopens in Chatham-Kent after tractor trailer rollover
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, August 2, 2018 9:31AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 2, 2018 11:07AM EDT
A tractor trailer rollover caused another closure on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
Chatham-Kent OPP say the westbound lanes were closed near Victoria Road on Thursday morning, but have since been reopened.
Police say the driver suffered minor injuries when the westbound tractor trailer rolled over in the construction zone.
Crews towed away the truck and cleared the scene.