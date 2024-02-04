WINDSOR
Windsor

    • West end stabbing sends 1 to hospital, suspect in custody

    A stabbing in the 1100-block of Harrison Avenue of Windsor, Ont. sent one person to hospital on Feb. 4, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) A stabbing in the 1100-block of Harrison Avenue of Windsor, Ont. sent one person to hospital on Feb. 4, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    A stabbing on the city’s west side sent a man to hospital early Sunday morning.

    Windsor police were called to the 1100-block of Harrison Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. and were on scene well into the morning.

    According to police, a man suffered minor non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

    A woman was taken into custody. 

