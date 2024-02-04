West end stabbing sends 1 to hospital, suspect in custody
A stabbing on the city’s west side sent a man to hospital early Sunday morning.
Windsor police were called to the 1100-block of Harrison Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. and were on scene well into the morning.
According to police, a man suffered minor non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.
A woman was taken into custody.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Flight Centre fights hundreds of fake sites, as bogus booking costs B.C. man $2,280
Flight Centre says it has had more than 200 fraudulent listings taken down so far, the search results having appeared in online searches for “Flight Centre” across Canada.
How Donald Trump went from a diminished ex-president to the GOP's dominant front-runner
The story of how Donald Trump became his party's likely nominee for a third straight presidential election is a reminder that there was an opening -- however brief -- when the GOP could have moved beyond him but didn't.
Ottawa couple out $13k after scammer posing as TD Bank steals credit card info
An Ottawa couple is reeling after a scam phone call from who they thought was a representative from TD Bank cost them $13,000.
Entering the job market during a recession can leave lasting scars on a workers’ career and earnings: report
Getting your first job during a recession can have a long-lasting effect on young workers trying to break into the labour market, with earnings impacts persisting for years, according to a report from TD economists.
Heavy snowfall continues in the Maritimes; delays, closures and cancellations piling up
As large amounts of snow continue to batter the Maritimes from the slow moving weather system on Sunday, the list of closures and delays is also growing.
Federal government extends foreign buyer ban on Canadian homes to 2027
The federal government will continue to ban foreign nationals from buying homes in Canada for another two years as housing affordability concerns continue to trouble cities across the country.
After new U.S. strikes hitting Yemen, Iran issues a warning about suspected spy ships in the Mideast
Iran issued a warning Sunday to the U.S. over potentially targeting two cargo ships in the Mideast long suspected of serving as forwarding operating bases for Iranian commandos. The warning came just after the U.S. and the United Kingdom launched a massive airstrike campaign against Yemen's Houthi rebels.
Spotlight on London, Ont. as world junior hockey sex assault case goes to court
The southwestern Ontario city of London will be under a spotlight Monday as a high-profile, multi-year probe into allegations of sexual assault involving players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team makes its way to court.
Air Canada's first female pilot recalls sector's sexist hurdles on route to success
After a fulfilling 40-year career, Air Canada's first female pilot recalls the struggles she faced in the early years and the efforts still needed to encourage more young women to enter aviation -- especially the cockpit, which remains extremely male-dominated.
Shopping Trends
Kitchener
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Heavy police presence in Kitchener neighbourhood
Waterloo regional police are asking people to avoid the area of Dixon Street in Kitchener as officers respond to a “weapons incident.”
Memorial bonspiel raises funds and awareness for youth mental health
The Elmira event is bringing curlers of all ages together in memory of a teen who passed too soon.
London
'No improvements without investment': London Transit appeals to public for additional funding
A new campaign from the London Transit Commission is gaining attention with the transit authority asking Londoners to contact their local councillor for additional funding because 'transit improvements are at stake.'
-
More than 1,000 manufacturing jobs unfilled in London, Ont. area: CME
New data is revealing that more than 1,000 manufacturing jobs in the London are going unfilled — and with the arrival of new manufacturing facilities in the near future, the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters fears the problem will get worse.
-
Pedestrian struck in 'serious' collision Saturday
Just after 6 p.m. Saturday evening, a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Wellington Road and Baseline Road.
Barrie
Brentwood Road closed in Angus for police investigation
Police in Angus, Ont. have shut down a roadway for an ongoing investigation.
Five suspects sought after assault with wooden blunt objects in Barrie's downtown core
Barrie police are searching for five suspects after a man was assaulted downtown on Saturday night.
Case of missing Alliston man found dead ruled a homicide, longtime friend facing charges
Provincial police have ruled the death of a missing Alliston man a homicide and charged his longtime friend with murder.
Northern Ontario
Citizens organize own search for missing Sudbury councillor
Dozens of volunteer head off in all parts of the city and beyond as part of a citizens search team looking for missing Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini.
-
Wikwemikong man charged with 1st-degree murder following fatal stabbing in Sudbury
A 20-year-old man is dead and a 30-year-old from Manitoulin Island has been charged with first-degree murder following a stabbing near the intersection of Cabot Street and Hearn Avenue in Greater Sudbury's Donovan community Friday evening.
Ottawa
Kanata man charged with impaired driving after hitting guardrail, injuring passenger
Ontario Provincial Police say a 23-year-old Kanata man is facing charges after a crash on Highway 417 early Sunday morning.
Injured hiker rescued from west Ottawa trail after fall
Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters helped rescue an injured hiker from a west Ottawa trail on Saturday.
Toronto
FIFA World Cup match schedule to be revealed today
Later today we’ll know the 2026 FIFA World Cup match schedule, and exactly how many games will take place on Toronto turf.
Justin Bieber takes the ice, grabs the spotlight at NHL All-Star Weekend
Justin Bieber was one of the big stars of NHL All-Star Weekend, performing at a party he threw early in the week and actually getting on the ice prior to the 3-on-3 tournament Saturday.
Cyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after collision in Scarborough
A cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by the driver of a van in Scarborough on Saturday evening, police say.
Montreal
Montreal police investigating 3rd stabbing in past 2 days
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a third stabbing in the past two days, with two attacks appearing to be attempted armed robberies.
Quebec municipalities against end to popular financing
Putting an end to popular financing of political parties as suggested by Premier François Legault would harm municipal democracy, according to the presidents of Quebec's two major municipal associations.
Opponents of Quebec battery plant hold 'funeral march' for wetlands
Are Northvolt battery plant opponents already sounding the death knell for the wetlands that the plant project is set to destroy? Probably not. But the "funeral march" organized at 1 p.m. on Sunday in McMasterville may reflect the level of concern among environmental campaigners.
Atlantic
Heavy snowfall continues in the Maritimes; delays, closures and cancellations piling up
As large amounts of snow continue to batter the Maritimes from the slow moving weather system on Sunday, the list of closures and delays is also growing.
Marathon snowstorm continues Sunday into Monday for the Maritimes
As parts of eastern Nova Scotia and eastern Prince Edward Island report snow amounts of 30 to 60 cm already down, there is more to come over the next few days.
New Brunswick Weightlifting Championships qualifier brings out athletes from 17 to 77 years old
While it might look like pure strength is at the heart of weightlifting, New Brunswick athletes show that it really starts with unwavering determination.
Winnipeg
Dozens take part in world’s longest-running racquetball tournament in Winnipeg
The world’s longest-running racquetball tournament is on in Winnipeg this weekend.
Winnipeg police make impaired driving arrest after crash involving ambulance
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) arrested a 19-year-old man on Saturday following a crash that severely damaged an ambulance.
Clothing dryer malfunction causes fire at Winnipeg home
A clothing dryer malfunction was the cause of a Saturday morning fire in Winnipeg’s West End.
Calgary
Hundreds of Albertans protest ‘uninformed’ provincial gender policies
Hundreds of Albertans took to the streets in Calgary and Edmonton Saturday to show their support for the transgender community.
Lunar New Year festivities underway at Calgary's Chinese Cultural Centre
Lunar New Year is a week away, but festivities are already underway in Calgary.
Calgarians go for a spin to raise funds and awareness for mitochondrial disease
Calgarians were pedaling for a good cause Saturday.
Edmonton
Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP
Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews led Team Matthews with two goals — including the winner — and an assist to secure a 7-4 victory over Team McDavid in the final of the league's 3-on-3 all-star mini tournament Saturday.
Hundreds protest UCP's gender policies, call narrative 'misinformed, untrue and unjust'
Hundreds of protesters gathered in Old Strathcona Saturday to speak out against proposed legislation that would limit access to medical treatments for trans youth.
At least 46 reported dead in Chile as forest fires move into densely populated central areas
Intense forest fires burning around a densely populated area of central Chile have caused at least 46 deaths, Chile's president said Saturday evening, and officials said at least 1,100 homes had been destroyed.
Vancouver
Flight Centre fights hundreds of fake sites, as bogus booking costs B.C. man $2,280
Flight Centre says it has had more than 200 fraudulent listings taken down so far, the search results having appeared in online searches for “Flight Centre” across Canada.
Vancouver Park Board to consider legal challenge to mayor's attempt to abolish it
The Vancouver Park Board is poised to consider seeking legal advice on mounting a court challenge to the mayor's attempt to eliminate it.
Burnaby businesses evacuated after armed robbery: RCMP
Multiple businesses were evacuated in Burnaby after an armed robbery Saturday evening, according to authorities.