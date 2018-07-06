

CTV Windsor





A piece of Windsor and Detroit’s history has been destroyed by fire.

One of Boblo Island’s famous ferry boats – the S.S. Ste. Claire – was engulfed by flames as it was docked at Detroit’s Riverside Marina, just north of Belle Isle just before Noon on Friday.

It's believed a welding mishap sparked the blaze, according to WDIV.

Damage appears to be extensive, but no injuries have been reported.

According to WDIV Local 4, the boat was moved to Riverside Marina last year. In 2016, a collector bought the old ship with plans to restore it.

The 108-year-old boat has been featured by local documentarians in a film titled, “Boblo Boats: a tale of two sisters.”

The S.S Ste. Claire and the S.S. Columbia used to travel down the Detroit River to the Amusement Park on Boblo Island.

The 200-foot ferry was in the process of being restored, with a goal of transforming the S.S. Ste. Claire into a dockside attraction that would include a floating museum and event hall.