WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is informing the public about a possible COVID-19 exposure risk at the Real Canadian Superstore in Leamington.

The grocery store is located at 201 Talbot St E.

Here are the dates of potential exposure:

March 1: 12 - 9:30 p.m.

March 5: 5 -10 p.m.

March 7: 5 - 10 p.m.

WECHU says the potential exposures listed are considered low risk, however as a precaution the WECHU asks anyone who visited the location on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.