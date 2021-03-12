Advertisement
WECHU warns of possible COVID-19 exposure risk at Leamington grocery store
Published Friday, March 12, 2021 11:03AM EST
Real Canadian Superstore at 201 Talbot St E in Leamington, Ont. (Courtesy Real Canadian Superstore / Facebook)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is informing the public about a possible COVID-19 exposure risk at the Real Canadian Superstore in Leamington.
The grocery store is located at 201 Talbot St E.
Here are the dates of potential exposure:
- March 1: 12 - 9:30 p.m.
- March 5: 5 -10 p.m.
- March 7: 5 - 10 p.m.
WECHU says the potential exposures listed are considered low risk, however as a precaution the WECHU asks anyone who visited the location on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.